Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

