Cappasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,520.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $26,520.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

