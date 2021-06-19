Carbon Price Reaches $0.13 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $111,889.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00183273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.92 or 0.00861943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,070.64 or 0.99675906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,061,258 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

