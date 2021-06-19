CargoX (CXO) Market Capitalization Hits $63.80 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. CargoX has a market cap of $63.80 million and $141,823.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

