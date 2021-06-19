CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $69.80 million and $248,149.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

