Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

