CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $113.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.