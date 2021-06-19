Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.38 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $55.38 million and $760,022.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00040642 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049594 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

