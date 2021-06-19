Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $55.38 million and $760,022.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00040642 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049594 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

