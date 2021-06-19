Cartesi Price Tops $0.50 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $185.57 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00137789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00180827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.20 or 0.99740853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,632,073 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

