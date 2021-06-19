carVertical One Day Volume Reaches $123,243.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $123,243.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

