Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.99. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. 311,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.18. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

