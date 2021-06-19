Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $182.90 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $182.90 million and $39.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00136496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.21 or 1.00190106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

