Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.56 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $148.56 million and $6.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.00866419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.36 or 0.99968376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

