Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.01% of Cassava Sciences worth $108,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA opened at $79.65 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -274.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

