Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.