CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $86.36. 2,206,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.