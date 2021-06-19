Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

