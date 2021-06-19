CEEK VR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $251,282.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $251,282.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

