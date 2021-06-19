Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. Celestica’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.