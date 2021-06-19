Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.97 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $593.62 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.