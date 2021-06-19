Celo Dollar Price Down 0.3% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.57 million and $608,697.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,667,635 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.