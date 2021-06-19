Centaur (CNTR) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $818,505.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

