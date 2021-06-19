Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

