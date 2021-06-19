Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.01% of Central Garden & Pet worth $96,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

