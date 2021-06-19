Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.71% of Central Pacific Financial worth $111,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.