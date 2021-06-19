Centrality Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $98.35 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

