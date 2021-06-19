CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $53.51 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and $2.18 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,719,201 coins and its circulating supply is 45,303,342 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

