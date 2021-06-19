CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $409.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,474,134 coins and its circulating supply is 48,316,839 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

