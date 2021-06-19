CHADS VC Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 11% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $409.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,474,134 coins and its circulating supply is 48,316,839 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

