Chainlink Market Capitalization Tops $9.09 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.09 billion and approximately $810.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

