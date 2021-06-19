Chainswap (TOKEN) Price Tops $0.49

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.66 million and $120,308.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,164 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

