Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.84. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 74,530 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSBR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.22.
Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)
Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
