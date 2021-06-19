Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 349.92 ($4.57). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 6,126 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAY shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

