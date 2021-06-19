Chartist Inc. CA Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $222.13. 54,023,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,898. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

