Chartist Inc. CA Sells 4,940 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.61. 577,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,455. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.12 and a twelve month high of $239.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

