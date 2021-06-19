Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Achieves Market Cap of $195,138.59

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $195,138.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 299.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00195474 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

