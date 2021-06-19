Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 301.50 ($3.94). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 905,046 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £811.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

