Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CHMI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

