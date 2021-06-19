Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $283.72 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $283.72 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,862 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

