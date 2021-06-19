Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $77.28 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $550,788.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

