Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $64.10 or 0.00178910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $3,407.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

