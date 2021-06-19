Chromia (CHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.77 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00718274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

