Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.16

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $194,572.87 and approximately $58.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

