Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

