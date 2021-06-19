Cipher Market Cap Achieves $107,831.97 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $107,831.97 and approximately $86,136.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00205015 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00624124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

