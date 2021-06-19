Citigroup Inc. Acquires 192,187 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $63,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.16. 2,580,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

