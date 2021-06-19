Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Realty Income worth $59,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

