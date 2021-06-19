Citigroup Inc. Buys 39,442 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $67,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.71. 1,466,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,275. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.