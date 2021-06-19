Citigroup Inc. Has $44.29 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ally Financial worth $44,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ally Financial by 304.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,838,000 after buying an additional 763,200 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,508.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 415,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ally Financial by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 80.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. 8,559,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,952. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

